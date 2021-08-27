Shibani Dandekar Inks Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's Name on Her Neck; See Photo

Shibani Dandekar is showing off her enviable neck alongside her latest ink. The actress-singer debuted some new ink in honour of her boyfriend, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, on Friday, August 27. Shibani shared a photo on her Instagram story that gave fans a look at the tattoo on her neck.

The minimalist design, which shows Farhan’s name written in stylish fonts, is done by popular Korean tattoo artist

MR. K. This comes after Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently celebrated three years of togetherness. Check out Shibani’s tattoo here:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often teases their fans with mushy pictures and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work. Shibani and Farhan have been together for a while, therefore, every now and then the couple encounters the ‘marriage question.’ Even their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview, Shibani talked about her “biggest learning" from living with her longtime boyfriend Farhan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shibani Dandekar said she spends “a lot of time" doing things together with Farhan Akhtar, adding: “And then when you need your space, do things on your own. That’s so important." The actress shared her biggest takeaway from sharing space with Farhan during the lockdown: “The biggest learning in this process was just the idea of balance and just respecting each other’s routine and what both people need."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here