Shibani Dandekar is All Praise for Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar: 'What a Mind'

Intelligent, creative and artistic - this is how actress, popular VJ Shibani Dandekar describes her beau Farhan Akhtar .

On Sunday, Shibani conducted an interactive Q&A session session with her followers.

When a user asked her about her views about Farhan as an actor and director, Shibani could not resist herself from praising the latter.

"Literally the most artistic, intelligent, creative person I know! Writer, director, actor, producer I can't decide... skill level and vision is beyond! What a mind," Shibani wrote on Instagram Stories.

Along with it, she posted a picture of Farhan.

Earlier, Dandekar shared a glimpse of her home jam with Farhan on social media. The couple sat down to sing a cover of a song they both love. In the clip posted on Instagram, we hear them croon Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the Oscar-nominated 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya.