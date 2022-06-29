Shibani Dandekar is 'Ready' for Farhan Akhtar's Ms Marvel Character Waleed, Gives Shoutout to Hubby

Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finally made his MCU debut with the fourth episode of Ms Marvel, which dropped on June 29. Apart from his fans, who had been waiting eagerly for his cameo, his wife Shibani Dandekar, too, is excited to see him in MCU. Farhan plays the character of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, who help Kamala aka Ms Marvel to understand her family heritage. A teaser of his scene was unveiled today prior to the release of the episode.

It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed!

Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/Tpi8w1vVwu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 29, 2022

Sharing the same video on Instagram, Shibani wrote, “I’m ready Mr. Waleed!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @faroutakhtarBinge the 4 episodes on @disneyplushotstar.” The comment section of her post was flooded with fans writing how much they loved Farhan in the episode. One fan wrote, “That voice❤️🔥” while another added, “I m enjoying this a lot super excited to see Mr. @faroutakhtar ❤️❤️.”

Another fan added, “Amazing Waleed🔥@faroutakhtar , we fans wanted more @marvelstudios @msmarvelofficial !!!” Farhan’s character was killed in the same episode where he debuted.

Farhan’s first look in the MCU series was released when Ms Marvel began airing. In a teaser released earlier this month, Farhan was seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He sports a full-grown beard and long tresses which are tied back into a pony. In the teaser, he tells Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan: “What you seek is seeking you,” as she explores her alter superhero ego.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar also announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in 2021. The film’s poster has teased that it will be another road trip movie. The filming details are yet to be revealed but the film is slated to release in 2023.

