Shibani Dandekar is the Perfect Muse for Photographer Farhan Akhtar, See Here
Shibani Dandekar shared a picture of herself in a bikini and credited Farhan Akhtar for the photo.
Image: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their loved up posts and frequent romantic outings together. The rumoured couple just gave a glimpse of their adorable times together, as Shibani posted a picture of herself in a bikini and gave picture credit to beau Farhan.
Shibani's sizzling picture shows her dressed in a printed two-piece, a cape floating in the wind, as she flaunts her perfect bikini body and washboard abs. Captioning the image, Shibani wrote, "#beachbum #thatbrowngirl, body by @drewnealpt #bodybydrewneal, photo by @faroutakhtar, outfit by @hm, #nofilter Monday’s!" (sic)
Farhan Akhtar has been away from acting and direction of late and is sticking to producing films and TV series under his banner Excel Entertainment. However, Farhan will be seen in Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. After that, the actor will be seen playing a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.
He is also focusing on making music. Farhan had recently released a music video of his single Pain or Pleasure from his debut album Echoes.
