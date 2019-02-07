English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now.
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The two have neither accepted nor denied their relationship and Shibani doesn't even feel the need to. She thinks that a picture says a thousand words and people are open to interpret it the way they want to.
Reacting to the rumours, Shibani told Hindustan Times, "I don’t feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way."
Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, their constant public appearances together and their social media timelines make it clear that they are a couple. "I expect people to understand from the pictures," said Shibani. "I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it. I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is," she added.
On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. On the other hand, Shibani has Malayalam and Telugu remakes of Kangana Ranaut's film Queen in her kitty.
