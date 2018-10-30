Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating

Recently, Farhan Akhtar's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani Dandekar. The two might not have accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints through their social media posts.Last month, Shibani too shared the same picture on her Instagram account. However, at the time, it was unclear whether it was Farhan in the picture with Shibani as we could only see the man's back. But Farhan himself cleared all doubts when he posted the same picture on his account with a 'heart' emoticon a few days back.Now in an interview with Mid-Day, Shibani has broken her silence over dating rumours. She has said that she doesn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status."I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.