English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating
Recently, Farhan Akhtar's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani Dandekar.
Recently, Farhan Akhtar's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani Dandekar.
Loading...
Recently, Farhan Akhtar's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani Dandekar. The two might not have accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints through their social media posts.
Last month, Shibani too shared the same picture on her Instagram account. However, at the time, it was unclear whether it was Farhan in the picture with Shibani as we could only see the man's back. But Farhan himself cleared all doubts when he posted the same picture on his account with a 'heart' emoticon a few days back.
Now in an interview with Mid-Day, Shibani has broken her silence over dating rumours. She has said that she doesn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
Last month, Shibani too shared the same picture on her Instagram account. However, at the time, it was unclear whether it was Farhan in the picture with Shibani as we could only see the man's back. But Farhan himself cleared all doubts when he posted the same picture on his account with a 'heart' emoticon a few days back.
Now in an interview with Mid-Day, Shibani has broken her silence over dating rumours. She has said that she doesn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- Datsun GO, GO+ First Drive Review: Modern, Up-To-Date and Better Value for Money
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...