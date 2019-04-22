Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Shibani Dandekar is rumoured to be in a relationship with Farhan Akhtar. The duo recently posed with athlete Milkha Singh, the character that was brought to life on screen by Farhan himself in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.'

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here
Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
Loading...
Farhan Akhtar has been away from acting and direction of late and is sticking to producing films and TV series under his banner Excel Entertainment. However, he is also focusing on making music and vacationing with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shibani, who is a model, singer and events host, recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo's time together with athlete and track runner Milkha Singh.

Shibani borrowed a famous line from rapper Eminem's The Real Slim Shady and sharing the image, which shows her besides Milkha and Farhan, wrote, "Will the REEL/REAL MILKHA SINGH please stand up! ‍♂️ #milkhasingh @faroutakhtar Was so amazing to meet this legend! Milkha Ji is such a sweetheart and has soooo much SWAG!! love him! Farhan you are pretty cool too."



Readers may recall that Farhan portrayed the iconic sportstar in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. It is known that Milkha Singh sold the rights to his film for one rupee, with an additional clause stating that a share of the film's profits would go to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust.

The film eventually did good business at the box office and also took home the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment among many others at various platforms.

Earlier in February, Shibani and Farhan had visited Mexico to celebrate Farhan’s birthday. Regular pics posted by the couples kept doing rounds on the internet. Farhan had recently released a music video of his single Pain or Pleasure from his debut album Echoes.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram