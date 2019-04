Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Farhan Akhtar has been away from acting and direction of late and is sticking to producing films and TV series under his banner Excel Entertainment. However, he is also focusing on making music and vacationing with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shibani, who is a model, singer and events host, recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo's time together with athlete and track runner Milkha Singh.Shibani borrowed a famous line from rapper Eminem's The Real Slim Shady and sharing the image, which shows her besides Milkha and Farhan, wrote, "Will the REEL/REAL MILKHA SINGH please stand up! ‍♂️ #milkhasingh @faroutakhtar Was so amazing to meet this legend! Milkha Ji is such a sweetheart and has soooo much SWAG!! love him! Farhan you are pretty cool too."Readers may recall that Farhan portrayed the iconic sportstar in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. It is known that Milkha Singh sold the rights to his film for one rupee, with an additional clause stating that a share of the film's profits would go to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust.The film eventually did good business at the box office and also took home the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment among many others at various platforms.Earlier in February, Shibani and Farhan had visited Mexico to celebrate Farhan’s birthday. Regular pics posted by the couples kept doing rounds on the internet. Farhan had recently released a music video of his single Pain or Pleasure from his debut album Echoes.Follow @News18Movies for more