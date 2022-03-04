Shibani Dandekar Removes 'Mrs Akhtar' From her Instagram Bio

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was the talk of tinsel town in February. Their wedding took place on February 19 in Mumbai’s Khandala with their family and close friends in attendance. Just a few days after her wedding, the VJ changed her Instagram bio and name. She added Akhtar to her Instagram name and it now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. However, she has removed “Mrs Akhtar" from her bio, which she had written a few days after their wedding.

Shibani has also changed her display picture on her Instagram account. Her bio now reads “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer”. Shibani Dandekar had on February 23 announced her entry into the Akhtar family and she changed her Instagram bio to “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, and Mrs Akhtar.” Now, she has dropped the “Mrs Akhtar" part from her bio.

The intimate wedding affair of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was attended by their industry colleagues and friends, including Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora, Ehsaan Noorani and others. The couple’s wedding took place in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai.

Advertisement

Their wedding pictures are still coming on social media sites. On their big day, the actor-filmmaker was wearing a black tuxedo and his lady love chose a red gown. In a few wedding pictures shared by paparazzi, fans spotted a baby bump on Shibani leading to curiosity about her pregnancy. The model recently explained the reason for her bloated tummy on her wedding day. In her Instagram Story section, she shared a video of hers flaunting her toned abs in the mirror, and wrote, “I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was tequila."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar exchanged their wedding vows on February 19 and had a court marriage on February 21. She inked the date of her civil wedding in Roman numerals, which read XXI.II.XXII.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.