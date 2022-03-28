Shibani Dandekar Rescues Dog Abused by Owner in Viral Holi Video

Remember the dog that was abused by its owner in a video that went viral around Holi? The dog has now found a new home with loving caretakers. Shibani Dandekar, on March 27, announced that she has rescued Roxie, the dog on whom its owner was seen incessantly throwing gulaal on Holi as the canine barked in annoyance. The video of the dog, which surfaced online a day after Holi, had invited criticism from all quarters. The video featured the canine chained in a courtyard while people with colour smeared on their faces and body stood around her. An unidentified person, who appeared to be the owner, threw colours on the dog, covering her in green colour. Several social media users and celebrities had shared the video highlighting the abuse of the dog and had demanded that the owner should face punishment. Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, through their Instagram posts, shared that they had rescued the dog and she has moved to “a wonderful new home." Reportedly, the clip had originated from Dehradun.

On Saturday, March 26, Shibani shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Remember Roxie and how badly she was treated a week ago?” She further added, “Swipe for the next story." The next story featured a picture of Roxie in a car with two individuals, alongside which the actor wrote, “We managed to rescue Roxie and she is on her way to a wonderful new home.” Shibani also shared a close-up picture of Roxie and thanked the two people in the snap for their help in rescuing the dog.

A celebrity photographer shared Anusha and Shibani's post on Instagram.

Shibani's sister Anusha also shared details about the rescue on her Instagram stories. Sharing the same picture that her sister had posted, Anusha wrote, “I don't know if you remember the story of those boys throwing color on this sweet soul while she was chained to a wall.” Anusha mentioned that she cannot share the video as it makes her feel sick, however, she is happy that her sister has managed to save the doggo. “She is now moving to a happy, beautiful new home The best happy ending,” she added.

