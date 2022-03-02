Shibani Dandekar Reveals Why She Had a 'Baby Bump' in Wedding Pics: 'I Am Not Pregnant, It Was...'

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on February 19 and the wedding pictures are still coming in. On their big day, the actor-filmmaker was wearing a black tuxedo and his lady love chose a red gown. However, in some of their wedding pictures shared by paparazzi, fans had spotted a baby bump on Shibani. These led to curiosity regarding Shibani’s pregnancy. Now, the model has taken to social media to explain the reason of her bloated tummy on her wedding day.

Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a video of hers flaunting her toned abs in the mirror, and wrote, “I am woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila."

Take a look at her post:

Shibani and Farhan exchanged their wedding vows at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse in presence of their close friends and family members. Shibani recently inked their wedding date on her arm. In a series of photos she shared from a photoshoot with Farhan, the tattoos on her person are clearly visible. They exchanged their wedding vows on February 19 and had a court marriage on 21st February. She inked the date of her civil wedding in Roman numerals which read XXI.II.XXII.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Farhan’s producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani on Thursday threw a star-studded bash for the actor-director to celebrate his wedding with Shibani. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Sidhwani’s house. The wedding bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.