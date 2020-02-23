Shibani Dandekar Shares Loved up Pic with Farhan Akhtar to Mark 2 Years of Dating

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been the most talked about celebrity couple for quite sometime. The rumours of their marriage make headlines often and now Shibani has posted a picture of her and Farhan on social media celebrating their two years of relationship.

In the candid pic shared by Shibani, she can be seen resting near Farhan's lap as they seem lost in the moment. Farhan re-posted the same image on his Insta profile to show his love for Shibani as they captioned the post, "730 not out."

When recently veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Farhan's father, was asked if he and Shibani were all set to tie the knot in 2020, he was non-committal and yet left just that wee bit of a hint to suggest all rumours might just be true. A report had earlier stated the duo was finalising a wedding date, and would probably settle down as soon as Farhan's upcoming film Toofan is released. The film is slated to open on October 2 in theatres.

As per sources, Javed is very impressed with Shibani. "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl," he has said.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more