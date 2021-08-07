Shibani Dandekar Shares Throwback Pic with 'Sister' Rhea Chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar, who has stood by her friend Rhea Chakraborty when was trolled on social media for her alleged involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, shared a throwback picture with her on social media. She tagged Rhea as her sister in the post she shared on her Instagram stories.

Shibani also spoke about why she chose to support Rhea in the aftermath of Sushant’s death last year, and how she has ‘no regrets’ about her stand. Shibani said that she has made her peace with not being universally beloved, because that is an impossible standard to achieve.

She said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “It didn’t bother me, and I don’t say this in a brave, ‘I’m invincible’ kind of way. It didn’t bother me, because for me, it was just about being as honest and as real as possible. I stood up for what was right. I still stand by that today. I wouldn’t have it any other way. And once you know what your truth is, what people say is really irrelevant to me. And I don’t know these people, so how can you affect me if I don’t know who you are."

Meanwhile, Rhea will be seen in upcoming film Chehre. It co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Rumy Jafry.

