Shibani Dandekar, Sophie Choudry Appalled by Abusive Messages Saqib Saleem Received in His DM

Saqib Saleem on Friday took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an abusive message he received in his DM. Using an obscene language, the online user targetted actor's family and his sister, Huma Qureshi. Sharing the post, Saquib wrote: "Mera Bharat Mahaan Thank you for showering so much love on me n my family. Means a lot (sic)."

The hate message appalled a number of celebrities including names like Shibani Dandekar, Sophie Choudry and Iqbal Khan. While commenting on the post Shibani said, "WOW! I have no words for what we have become (sic)," Sophie wrote, "This is frikkin disgusting!! How dare he speak about your family like this, especially the women in the family!!! Hope he knows he can be arrested for this blatant threat and harassment! (sic)"

"Only if these fu**tards go after politicians the way they go after actors ,this country would be different (sic)," wrote Iqbal in the comment box.

While Saqib has been quite vocal in his support to Rhea Chakborty against the abuse she has been receiving in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in June, Saqib announced to "break up" with Twitter.

"Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct," he posted.

I am Breaking Up with you Twitter pic.twitter.com/ORqG16qsPC — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) June 20, 2020

"These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious," he added, and shared that he "will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done".