Shibani Dandekar Takes Dig at Ankita Lokhande Over 'Fate-Karma' Post After Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest

Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, SSR's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram that read "you create your own fate by your actions; that's Karma."

Now, Rhea's close friend, actress Shibani Dandekar has taken a jibe at Ankita for "knowing a lot about fate and Karma." Shibani, who earlier came out in support of Rhea and her family, shared the screenshot of a tweet, which read "Nothing is worse than watching the princesses of patriarchy in the media- who have enjoyed the maximum benefits that women previously have fought for & won- vilify a young woman, celebrate her shameful arrest on flimsiest grounds only because misogyny gets them TRPs & attention."

"We know who these princesses are! They seem to know a lot about 'fate' and 'Karma.' Waiting for theirs to kick in! I would tag you but you know who you are," Shibani wrote.

Meanwhile, after three days of interrogation, the NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court. The court rejected Rhea's bail application. The NCB told the court that she was an "active member" of a drug syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach the sessions court for bail.