Shibani Dandekar 'Technically' Attended Farhan Akhtar’s Party With His Boys, Here's How

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is the talk of the town these days, and ahead of the big celebration, the actor shared glimpses of the party that he attended on Monday night with his gang of “boys" and “technically" Shibani was also a part of the celebrations. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor took to his official Instagram account, which has over 3.2 million followers, and posted the picture with his boys and wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever.”

In the group picture, we can see Farhan posing with his close buddies including film producer Ritesh Sidhwani and businessman and Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel Ladak along with others, who were dressed in their casual best. The picture also features the cut-outs of the soon-to-be husband and wife’s faces. One of Farhan’s friends were holding the cutouts; these are the same cutouts that we saw in Farhan's Valentine's Day post yesterday.

It has been said that the party was Farhan's bachelorette party and the picture from the celebrations is making rounds on the internet. Fans and followers have showered their love on the picture that has garnered more than 29k likes. Along with several fans, many celebrities have flooded the comment section. The soon-to-be bride Shibani Dandekar also commented on the fun picture. “Umm… technically I am there too,” she wrote while referring to her mask in the picture. Bollywood actress Amrita Arora, whose husband was present at the party, dropped a handful of heart emoticons. While praising the fun picture and comparing it with Farhan’s movie, one user wrote, “Definitely Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Farhan dropped a hilarious post for his lady love. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of them where Farhan is wearing a mask of Shibani’s face and vice-versa. Shibani is holding a photo of themselves, in which Farhan can be seen kissing her on her head. He wrote in the caption, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentine’s Day Shibani Dandekar”

The couple has been dating each other for a while now and will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21, and the celebrations for the big day will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. Speaking to ETimes about the wedding, Javed Akhtar confirmed that the wedding is taking place.

