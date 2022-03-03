Shibani Dandekar, Who Married Farhan Akhtar Last Month, Drops 'Mrs Akhtar' From Her Insta Bio

A few days after adding ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio, newlywed Shibani Dandekar has again updated her bio on the picture-sharing platform. Shibani, who tied the knot with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in an intimate wedding last month, has now dropped those two words from her bio and continues to have Farhan’s surname behind her name as her Instagram moniker. Now the actress introduces herself as Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Earlier, on February 23, she changed her name on the social media platform to ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’, and her bio read, ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, and Mrs. Akhtar’. The two got married on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of close friends and family members. Since then, the duo has been treating their fans to beautiful glimpses of different wedding festivities on their official Instagram account.

Recently, the actress dropped a set of pictures with Farhan from a party and netizens were quick to speculate about her pregnancy. While addressing the same, the Noor actress took to her Instagram story and quashed the rumours. She shared a video of herself in a bandeau top and black shorts while showing off her washboard abs and wrote, “I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila.”

Their intimate wedding was star-studded, as many celebrities graced the event with their presence, including superstar Hrithik Roshan, director and choreographer Farah Khan, actress Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The pictures and videos from the event made the rounds on the internet for many days, while a clip featuring Hrithik and Farhan dancing together set the internet on fire.

In terms of work front, Farhan is busy directing Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, Farhan was seen in the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Toofan, which also featured Mrunal Thakur in a prominent role.

