Shibani Dandekar Wishes 'Love of Her Life' Farhan Akhtar on Birthday with Shirtless Picture of Actor

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most popular Bollywood couples right now. The two of them are quite expressive of their love for each other on Instagram. So it was evident that Shibani would have a special post for the actor-filmmaker on his birthday.

As Farhan turned 47, Shibani shared a photo from their beach holiday. The selfie showed her cosying up to him as the actor showed off his enviable body.

In the caption she wrote, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar."

Farhan responded with a simple "I love you" in the comments. Shabana Azmi cheekily commented, "Even though he gets omelette first." Friends of the couple too commented on the post to show their love. Take a look:

Farhan's birthday happens to coincide with that of Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar. Shibani posted a loving message for Anusha too, saying, "Baby nush have a super bday .. you persevered and powered through a difficult year and came out the other side with grace and strength .. do you always and have the best year ahead because you truly deserve it .. love you endlessly and so proud of you! live your best life little sis .. got your back always! ❤️ @vjanusha"

Anusha, who broke up with actor Karan Kundrra, recently posted about going through a difficult time in life and dealing with being cheated upon.