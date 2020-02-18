Shibani Dandekar's 'Epic' Reaction to Beau Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Video with Daughter Akira

Farhan Akhtar, who often shares little moments from his life with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and daughter Akira on social media, has shared a hilarious throwback video with the latter. The video starts with the father-daughter duo lip-syncing on a script. Akira jumps on a sofa and says “I am a superhero!”. To this, Farhan asks, “Well, what do you do?”

Akira starts with “I can read-” and the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor promptly stops her and asks, “Minds?”

The video ends with the ‘Superhero’ saying, “No, newspaper!”.

Ever since the video went up on social media, it has garnered a number of comments from celebrities, including one from Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani. The actor-model commented, “EPIC”, with a heart and laughing emojis.

Earlier a Mumbai Mirror had cited a source as saying that Farhan Akhtar might surprise fans by tying the knot sooner than expected. The source also said the duo plan to get married after the release of Farhan's Toofan. The source was also quoted as saying that even though the final date is yet to be decided, Farhan and Shibani have already begun preparing for the big day.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite, Priyanka Chopra. The film starred Zaira Wasim playing Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who died of Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 18 and chronicled the struggles of her parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary.

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeyesh Omprakash. The film is to hit the big screen on October 2 this year.

