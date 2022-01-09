Shibani Dandekar's Romantic Birthday Post for Farhan Akhtar: 'My Foo, Love You Forever'

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, January 9 and the actor received the most special wish from his ladylove Shibani Dandekar. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a series of stunning photos of them alongside the sweetest message.

While Shibani stunned in a black velvet high slit gown, Farhan looked dapper in a colour-coodinated suit. Wishing Farhan, Shibani wrote, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Seems like Farhan Akhtar and VJ Shibani Dandekar will be among one of the first Bollywood couples to get married this year. The couple found a spot on the list of trends recently, courtesy of their wedding rumours. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began dating in 2018 and within months, made their relationship Instagram official. The duo has been living together for a while now in Mumbai. Now, according to a recent report in BollywoodLife, Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married in an “intimate affair” in March. They were looking forward to grand wedding celebrations but due to the rise in coronavirus cases, they will keep the wedding low-key.

The report also claimed that the wedding will be held in a 5-star hotel, which the couple has already reserved. Additionally, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be have zeroed in on Sabyasachi outfits in pastel shades for their wedding day.

Farhan and Shibani have been Instagram-official for a couple of years now and they continue to express their love for each other on social media by uploading mushy pictures of themselves from time to time.

