Shibani Dandekar Shares Birthday Wish for Farhan Akhtar, See Pic of His Toofan Theme Cake

TV show host Shibani Dandekar has wished for her actor-boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on his birthday with an adorable post.

Shibani thanked the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor for bringing “magic, laughter and love” in her life in a smiling candid of the pair together.

Revealing her pet name for Akhtar, ‘Foo’, Shibani wrote a meaningful ode for her partner, reminding him of the many memories they have had together.

How the couple spent their time “savouring protein bars together”, during “sessions in the ring”, taking “foot rubs”.

She did not forget to mention that Akhtar needed to “unclench” a bit to be more “free flowing”.

The couple, who made their relationship official, last year, has never felt hesitated from expressing their love for each other. Their posts speak volumes on the love and adoration that the pair shares.

Earlier in the day, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan’s director-sister also shared a cute throwback picture of the star.

Farhan's film, as a lead actor, Toofan releases on October 2. Farhan even cut Toofan theme cake on his birthday.

