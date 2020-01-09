Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shibani Dandekar Shares Birthday Wish for Farhan Akhtar, See Pic of His Toofan Theme Cake

Farhan Akhtar happens to share birthday with Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha. The two cut cakes on the merry occasion as Shibani posted a loving note for Farhan on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar Shares Birthday Wish for Farhan Akhtar, See Pic of His Toofan Theme Cake
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

TV show host Shibani Dandekar has wished for her actor-boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on his birthday with an adorable post.

Shibani thanked the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor for bringing “magic, laughter and love” in her life in a smiling candid of the pair together.

Read: Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 Romantic Pictures of Actor-Filmmaker with Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Revealing her pet name for Akhtar, ‘Foo’, Shibani wrote a meaningful ode for her partner, reminding him of the many memories they have had together.

How the couple spent their time “savouring protein bars together”, during “sessions in the ring”, taking “foot rubs”.

She did not forget to mention that Akhtar needed to “unclench” a bit to be more “free flowing”.

Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’ To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤️ Can’t wait for the next round @faroutakhtar photo by @errikosandreouphoto style by @pashamalwani HMU @mallikajolly @azima_toppo shibani’s outfit - @dior Farhan’s shirt @hemantandnandita Trousers @bodicebodice

The couple, who made their relationship official, last year, has never felt hesitated from expressing their love for each other. Their posts speak volumes on the love and adoration that the pair shares.

Earlier in the day, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan’s director-sister also shared a cute throwback picture of the star.

Farhan's film, as a lead actor, Toofan releases on October 2. Farhan even cut Toofan theme cake on his birthday.

Read: Farhan Akhtar Cuts Cake with Birthday Buddy Anusha Dandekar, See Pics

Farhan Akhtar cake

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

