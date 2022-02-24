Shibani Dandekar's 'Ultimate Boho' Mehendi Ceremony Was Filled With Love, Laughter and Joy; See Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony, and ever since, the newlyweds have been treating us with their dreamy wedding photos. The new bride took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a new set of photos from her Mehendi ceremony. It was attended by their family members and friends including Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora. In one of the photos, Shibani can be seen applying henna on Farhan’s hand, while another photo shows her pose with her bride gang.

Another adorable snap shows Shibani with her two mothers-in-law- Honey Irani and Shabana Azmi. She dedicated the posts to the ones who threw her the ‘most incredible Mehendi.’ She wrote, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears 💜❤️ thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Taking to separate Instagram posts, she dropped several photos from her Mehendi ceremony. “What Boho Mehendi Dreams are made of! ⭐️ thank you @payalsinghal @nehalikotian," she wrote in one of her posts.

Farhan and Shibani shared different candid pictures from their ceremony, showing that they had a ball at their wedding. Shabana Azmi, too, shared a picture of the Akhtar family and welcomed Shibani into the family.

Earlier this week, the couple hosted a small wedding party for friends and family at their residence in Mumbai. Farah gave fans a glimpse into the party. She shared pictures with many guests at the party, including Honey Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar and Sajid Khan. Anusha Dandekar also shared pictures and videos from the party with her and Shibani’s international friends. It was reported that the couple was to host a reception but the plans have not been postponed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.