Shibani Dandekar’s Wishes Her Father On His Birthday: ‘From Walking Through Life to Walking Down the Aisle’

Shibani Dandekar recently took to Instagram to wish her father a happy birthday. For the post, Shibani picked a beautiful candid moment from her wedding album. The caption of her post reads, “Happy 75th birthday to the man who walked me through life and then walked me down the aisle. Love you more than you will ever know Baba.”

Shibani’s fans and friends from the film industry have also sent their greetings on the happy occasion. And one of the first messages came from the mother of her husband Farhan Akhtar. Honey Irani commented, “Happy birthday Shashi. Lots of love and best wishes.”

Besides the Instagram post, Shibani shared a beautiful picture on her Stories, and this one is from the time when her father walked her down the aisle.

Shibani’s baby sister Anusha Dandekar has also penned a beautiful note for her father. Anusha has shared a couple of throwback pictures and videos to make the day a special one for her father. The note reads, “Happy birthday Dabbykins. To the man who loves posing as much as I do. Pretends he only likes dogs from a distance, but with mine, he is such a handsome dude….” As soon as Anusha’s post surfaced, her Instagram family flooded the reply box with red hearts and heart-eye emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan was quick to drop a short and crisp birthday note in the comments section.

Coming back to the relationship of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple tied the knot on February 19 at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala in an intimate wedding. After this, the couple registered for their wedding on February 21, 2022.

On the work front, Shibani’s latest works include Hostages season 2 and Four More Shots. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofan.

