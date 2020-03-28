Shibani Kashyap's Has A Song On Corona Titled 'Corona Ko Hai Harana'

At a time when people across the globe are finding ways to bust COVID-19 anxiety, singer Shibani Kashyap, popular for songs like Sajnaa Aa Bhi Jaa and Zinda Hoon main, has written, composed and sung "Corona Ko Hai Harana".

The foot-tapping track focuses on precautions that people need to take in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the importance of social distancing.



" 'Corona Ko Hai Harana' is a song about what needs to be done to win this war against the virus. It can also be perceived as a song that motivates and encourages people to stay home irrespective of the constraints and inconvenience it causes," she said.

"In the larger picture, these measures will go a long way in preventing any dire consequences. I hope people enjoy the song during this lockdown period and it can bring a smile on their faces," she added.

The 21 Day lock-down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is part of a precautionary move, amid the Corona pandemic. Various Bollywood celebrities have been utilising the time during this quarantine period, in different ways. While some have taken to working out from home such as Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, actors such as Salman Khan and Hina Khan are exploring their creative side by taking to canvas and colours.

India has so far reported over 700 coronavirus positive cases.

Follow @News18Movies for more