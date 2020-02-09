Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shikara Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Shows Improvement, Earns Rs 3.05 Cr

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest release 'Shikara' has shown improvement in terms of box office collection on day two, which is a rarity for a film starring newcomers, say trade analysts.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Shikara Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Shows Improvement, Earns Rs 3.05 Cr
Image: Twitter

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent release Shikara: The Untold Story or Kashmiri Pandits opened at the box office on Friday. The film shows the tragic exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s and features debutante actors Sadia and Adil Khan.

Shikara, which has been termed as Vidhu Vinod Chopra's deeply personal essay for Kashmir, has had a slow start in comparison to another Bollywood release this Friday-- Mohit Suri's thriller Malang, starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Read: Malang Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Shows Growth, Earns Rs 15.60 Cr

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share that Shikara, despite not garnering numbers as good as Malang, has still improved its box office business on the second day.

"#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz," he wrote in his tweet on Sunday.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's Malang has made a total of Rs 15.06 crore in two days at the box office.

