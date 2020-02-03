Shikara is Completely Personal to Me, It is my life, Says Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra said his mother came to Mumbai for the premiere of his 1989 film Parinda and could never return home in the Valley due to the unrest.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra said his mother came to Mumbai for the premiere of his 1989 film Parinda and could never return home in the Valley due to the unrest.
Unite, don't fight is the message in his latest offering Shikara, focusing on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, says filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The filmmaker said it is important for him to send out a message with every story he tells.
"In every film I have a message, like in 3 Idiots it was about chasing excellence, in Munnabhai... it was about Gandhigiri. The message of this film Shikara is very clear and simple - Todo Nahi Jodo (unite, don't fight). The world needs it and so does India," Chopra said in a group interview here.
The filmmaker dedicated the film to his mother Shanti Devi Chopra, who passed away in 2007. The director said his mother came to Mumbai for the premiere of his 1989 film Parinda and could never return home in the Valley due to the unrest.
"This is completely personal to me. It is my life. Just think about the scale of this tragedy. It is unbelievable to me that we have let it happen. My mother thought she will go back after two-three weeks or after few months or next year but she couldn't go back and that smile slowly vanished."
After his mother passed away, Chopra said he started working on the script of Shikara and it took him 11 years to make the film.
"What is there in the film, it happened to my family and a lot of others. My elder brother was attacked and he had to run overnight. He is here now. It is sad. We thought it will end soon. I cannot believe respective governments, people of India, media of India and filmmakers of India did nothing about it," he added.
Starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film is scheduled to be released on February 7.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More