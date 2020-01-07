Take the pledge to vote

Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara showcases the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in 1990, when thousands of them were forced to flee their homes.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990
The first official trailer of Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits is out. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara showcases the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in 1990, when thousands of them were forced to flee their homes.

The film introduces newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan in lead roles. Based on true events, Shikara shows the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in January 1990.

The 2-minute-34-second trailer opens with a young couple enjoying moments of peace and love together. Within seconds, the woman sees fire in the neighbourhood and rushes towards the window. Outside, houses are being set ablaze. The trailer shows the events from January 1990, claiming that over 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and the Valley.

The trailer also showed some of the old visuals and news reports being played on television. The trailer then shows the struggle Kashmiri Pandits faced at refugee camps. Watch the trailer here:

Shikara is slated to be released on February 7. The first motion poster of Shikara was released on December 20.

Apart from directing and producing Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi, also wrote the screenplay of the film. AR Rahman and musical group Qutub-E-Kripa has composed the music.

