Shikha Singh Says After Giving Birth to Baby, 'Makers Don’t Cast Women in Strong or Interesting Roles'

After welcoming a baby girl in June last year, TV actress Shikha Singh took a break from her professional life to devote herself to her daughter. The actress, who gained 24 kgs after embracing motherhood, has set an amazing example in front of all the mothers out there by working out rigorously and shedding 25 kgs. Now in a candid conversation with Times Of India, the Na Aana Is Des Laado actress has revealed that she was ‘persistent and consistent’ with her weight loss regimen, as she wanted to get fitter not only for her daughter Alayna Singh Shah but for herself too.

Not just this, but the actress has expressed her thoughts about how hard it is for women to bag ‘interesting roles’ after they deliver a baby. “I had heard from many people that it is difficult for women to get back to their fitter selves after delivery and that makers don’t cast you in strong or interesting roles. I did not want to get slotted in ‘mommy’ roles. I strongly feel that a woman should be able to get back to her normal self after delivering a baby. The industry works in a set pattern and you can’t help but be under pressure to look good or else you are out of business,” Shikha was quoted as saying by TOI.

While talking about how she lost more than 20 kilos in just one year, the actress revealed that she followed ‘a quantified nutritious diet’ and improved her metabolism as she lost weight. That is not all. The actress, who recently joined the team of Naagin 6, added that she also used to go to the gym and workout. Adding to this, she said that she made sure to include physical activity in her daily routine. Pointing to those activities, she said that she “played badminton for one or two hours every day” and sometimes went for a run.

