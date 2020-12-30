Shikhar Dhawan Dances with His Pet Dogs to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Twaada Kutta Tommy's' Musical Rendition

Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious 'Twaada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta' musical version created by Yashraj Mukhate has found another fan and it is none other than Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The 35-year-old cricketer posted a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday where he can be seen lip syncing to Shehnaaz’s dialogues while dancing to the bhangra beats. Shikhar is accompanied with his two pet dogs as they play a major role in the song. The video has garnered over 4,46,740 views on the social media platform as fans enjoy Shikhar’s entertaining content.

One of the users commented that Shikhar might be the next David Warner, the Australian cricketer, who entertained us amid quarantine period with his family dancing videos to Tollywood and Bollywood songs. The video also amused fellow cricketer KL Rahul, who commented, “Hahhahahahahahahhaah” on Dhawan’s post.

The video was also shared by the OG, Shehnaaz on her Instagram story as she tagged the cricketer and added two virtual hug emoticons followed by two heart emojis. Shehnaaz, who was the contestant of reality show Bigg Boss season 13 spoke these lines which are now going viral in a musical remix. Music composer Yashraj had given a musical remix to this hilarious rant by Shehnaaz earlier this month. The YouTube video has received over 21,621,507 views by now and continues to be used in many Instagram reels where netizens share their own lip synced version.

Shehnaaz had even expressed her gratitude to Yashraj for creating the musical rendition of her whining session in the show and wrote on her Instagram story that she is overwhelmed with the creativity by each one of those who have been making the Instagram reels. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see more reels on this super track recreated by Yashraj.

The content creator had earlier made another viral social media post that featured Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Kokila ben’s iconic Rasode Main Kaun Tha dialogue. The video spread like a wildfire on social media in September and even became the source of many memes.