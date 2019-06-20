Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan met with a thumb injury in the game against Australia at the Oval on June 9. Following which, he was ruled out of the ICC World Cup as he won't be able to recover in time for rest of the matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

On Wednesday, an emotional Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video expressing gratitude towards his fans for their wishes. He also said that the "show must go on" without him at the sports tournament. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind." (sic)

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

Soon after he posted the video, his fans expressed their disappointment about Dhawan not returning. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Dhanush, Siddharth and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani too expressed their sadness about Shikhar Dhawan absence from the world cup. While in a comment on the video, Varun wished a speedy recovery for the batsman, Dhanush and Siddharth tweeted in support of Dhawan.

The Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "This was hard to watch! Full power to you brother @SDhawan25. You have already contributed to this famous campaign! Much love."

This was hard to watch! Full power to you brother @SDhawan25. You have already contributed to this famous campaign! Much love. ❤️ https://t.co/7Gh9tE3eYt — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 19, 2019

"Sad, Injury forced dhawan out of World Cup. He seemed in good form. But YES !! Rishab pant is in. Badly wanted him in the Indian World Cup squad. #deserved," tweeted Dhanush.

Sad, Injury forced dhawan out of World Cup. He seemed in good form. But YES !! Rishab pant is in. Badly wanted him in the Indian World Cup squad. #deserved — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 19, 2019

For the unversed, Dhawan picked up the injury on his left thumb and was initially ruled out of three games - against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27).

He will be replaced by Delhi wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the 15-man squad, team manager Sunil Subramaniam confirmed on Wednesday (June 19).

