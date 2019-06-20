Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan had a thumb injury in the game against Australia at the Oval on June 9.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan had a thumb injury in the game against Australia at the Oval on June 9.
Loading...

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan met with a thumb injury in the game against Australia at the Oval on June 9. Following which, he was ruled out of the ICC World Cup as he won't be able to recover in time for rest of the matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

On Wednesday, an emotional Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video expressing gratitude towards his fans for their wishes. He also said that the "show must go on" without him at the sports tournament. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind." (sic)

Soon after he posted the video, his fans expressed their disappointment about Dhawan not returning. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Dhanush, Siddharth and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani too expressed their sadness about Shikhar Dhawan absence from the world cup. While in a comment on the video, Varun wished a speedy recovery for the batsman, Dhanush and Siddharth tweeted in support of Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "This was hard to watch! Full power to you brother @SDhawan25. You have already contributed to this famous campaign! Much love."

"Sad, Injury forced dhawan out of World Cup. He seemed in good form. But YES !! Rishab pant is in. Badly wanted him in the Indian World Cup squad. #deserved," tweeted Dhanush.

For the unversed, Dhawan picked up the injury on his left thumb and was initially ruled out of three games - against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27).

He will be replaced by Delhi wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the 15-man squad, team manager Sunil Subramaniam confirmed on Wednesday (June 19).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram