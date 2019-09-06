Shillong Chamber Choir to Sing Vande Mataram During Chandrayaan 2's Landing

The Shillong Chamber Choir, who shot to fame after winning the second season of India's Got Talent, have a new achievement in their kitty. The soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon will take place early morning on September 7, somewhere between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. To celebrate this moment, the 15 member choir from the Northeastern state of Meghalaya will sing their rendition of Vande Mataram.

The choir made this announcement on Twitter, writing, "What an honour to be having our 'Vande Mataram' (composed by Neil Nongkynrih) play as the #Chandrayaan2Live attempts a historical moon landing tomorrow, the 6th. Watch it LIVE on @NatGeoIndia @hotstartweets @StarPlus #IndiaMakesHistory #NatGeoIndia #hotstar #Starplus"

Musician Neil Nongkynrih, speaking to The Shillong Times, said, "The Choir and I are very proud to be singing for such a significant event in world history. We also see this as a new chapter in the history of North East, a hitherto lesser known region."

After the song composition, Academy Award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty had offered to do the sound mixing. The song was recorded in three different studios in Mumbai and two in the USA.

In the meantime, we are inching towards India's second and also most ambitious lunar mission to date by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Chandrayaan 2 is expected to touchdown near the South Pole of the Moon in the early hours of Saturday morning. With this, India will be the first country to land close to the south region.

