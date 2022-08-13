Shilpa Rao: I Feel Great About Singing for Aamir Khan Film Because He Tells Very Human Stories

Shilpa Rao feels fortunate that she got an opportunity to collaborate with Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha for the song ‘Tere Hawaale,’ which she has co-sung with Arijit Singh. The song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This is Shilpa’s second song with Aamir after Dhoom 3, in which she sang the popular hit track ‘Malang’.

‘Tere Hawaale’ depicts the honest love Laal Singh Chaddha (Aamir) feels for his beloved Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan). It highlights the intensity of his love and the longing that comes along with it. The song also marks Shilpa’s second collaboration with Arijit after their chartbuster song ‘Ghungroo’.

When asked if there was any pressure to recreate the magic of the hit duet, Shilpa said, “Everything that you do should not be done in pressure. In fact, you should enjoy what you’re doing. I started recording this song in 2019. It is actually quite a long journey with this song. I think the first time I heard it was something like I posted about– there’s not much difference between devotion and love and this song really encapsulates that feeling. When I was singing it, it just felt as if love and praying to God is the same thing. So, that is where my genesis comes from for the song, and, of course, with Amitabh’s lyrics and Pritam’s composition.”

She continued, “I am very grateful that I’ve worked with Amitabh and Pritam and I’m grateful for their friendships and I think that the cherry on the cake was when actually Aamir came. Also, this song talks about how you observe someone that you love when they are sleeping and they’re not aware that you’re looking at them with all that love and affection and concern, and it all comes from a very very deep place in your heart and that is what it is all about.”

Talking about her experience working with Aamir for the second time, Shilpa said, “For all of us, this song is obviously the most important thing because when you’re hearing the song it shouldn’t come across that I have sung it or Arijit has sung it or Pritam has made it. It should come across as if there’s a personal connection with the song. And that only comes when you leave everything aside of what you are and just blend with the song and I’m really happy to be a part of that. That is one thing I feel great about singing for Aamir’s film that he tells a very human story whenever he makes a film. So be a part of that, it’s so much value for me as an artist. I’m very happy to be a part of something so beautiful and so human.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is currently in theatres.

