Shilpa Rao On Most Difficult Songs Of Her Career, 'I Never Thought I Could Sing Khuda Jaane'

Shilpa Rao has rendered her soulful voices to multiple chartbusters in her career spanning a decade now. And while she sounds at ease even at the highest note, there have been some songs which were 'difficult' to sing for her.

During an Facebook Live with News18.com, the actress shared some of the most difficult songs of her career.

Shilpa said that the Illayaraja composed Mudi Mudi, from the 2009 movie Paa, was quite difficult. "Ilayaraja being a maestro and one of the most senior music composer of India, Mudi Mudi was very not an easy job. Then there was Ek Lau (Aamir, 2008) which required the right emotional outlet. Bulleya (Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, 2016) too was too tough for me because of the lyrics and with which it had to be emoted," she said.

When I first heard Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), I thought I will be unable to sing it. But the song composers Vishal and Shekar were very encouraging and they helped me through it. I have huge love for these composers who have put out such great compositions where our voices shine through them," she added.

The Ghungroo singer also shared her views on the current trend of remixes in Bollywood. "It’s a simple answer. I am a follower of original music. Music that has created especially for the film, that situation, that’s what I thrive on. I love to sing something new that’s challenging. That’s what I look for. So yes, I am believe in originals," the singer said.

