Shilpa Shetty Adds A Hilarious Twist To Her Monday Motivation Post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s latest social media entry is bound to lift your spirits. Shilpa added a new video on her Instagram timeline which shows her reading while her husband, Raj Kundra is attempting a handstand. The clip has been captured in a way that it looks like Raj is doing a good job in his effort and is about to finish the exercise that has left netizens impressed.

However, out of nowhere, the couple’s pet pooch makes an unexpected entry in the video, making us understand the physics behind the perfect handstand.

Raj bursts into laughter as soon as he notices the pet near him. Shilpa’s caption to the video is self-explanatory.

“Ultadekhogetohseedhadikhega (You will see straight, if you view upside) When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change! Just goes to show, nothing in life is impossible if you’re open to a different point of view towards everything in life. Sometimes, all you need is just a different perspective and BOOM... Also, ahem! @rajkundra9 this is NOT the kinda handstand I was telling you to try! But a unique kind of #MondayMotivation, so had to post it. Don’t stop smiling, #InstaFam(sic),” she wrote in the caption.

While the fitness diva is seen wearing a grey tee and ripped jeans, Raj is dressed in a solid black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Shilpa Shetty’s actor sister, Shamita dropped laughing loud emojis in the comments.

Recently, Shilpa participated in an initiative by actress Raveena Tandon to honour the coronavirus warriors.

Follow @News18Movies for more