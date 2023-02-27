Shilpa Shetty Adds Baazigar Twist To Her 'Monday Motivation' Post, Watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kick-started a new week with some “Monday Motivation” for her fans. With some “fun cardio,” Shilpa seems to have walked down memory lane of her debut movie and picked the iconic title track of Baazigar. But the actress amped up the energy of her workout session as she opted for the remix version of Baazigar by Divine and Armani White. Adding “a little SSK twist” to the step workout, Shilpa was seen matching her workout’s speed with the remix track and giving the fitness session a whole new level. While sharing the video, the Baazigar actress began her lengthy caption by saying, “Ab gaane mein Baazigar kuch alag hai, toh Monday Motivation bhi toh kuch alag hona chahiye!”

Detailing about the exercise, Shilpa continued by urging fans to be careful while incorporating the exercise into their routine and also explained the number of reps that a person must comprise in their fitness routine. Shilpa added, “Today’s routine is just a fun cardio step-workout with a little ‘SSK twist’ added to it. It majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs. Make sure to time it, though. For E.g.: do it for 60/90/120 seconds × 5 times or more reps. (Just remember to keep an eye on the platform, so you do not trip over it and use a platform height according to your fitness level.) I have done it on a 4-inch platform. Happy Monday!”

Decked in complete athleisure attire, Shilpa was seen sporting a multi-colour sports bra atop tights and white sneakers. To keep her hair from causing hindrance, the actress tied her tresses in a high ponytail. The now-viral video opens by showing Shilpa dancing to the initial lyrics of the track, behind a four-inch platform. The moment the remix version begins, Shilpa can be seen speeding up the step-up routine and coordinating with the trending number. Shilpa’s latest video not only demonstrated the cardio exercise but also stands tall as an example of how one can make their fitness routine fun. One can’t say enough how passionate Shilpa is about her fitness regime. The actress’ social media timeline is flooded with innumerable clips exhibiting her fitness routine. Recently, she demonstrated to her users how one can improve their hip mobility.

The 1993 Baazigar marked Shilpa’s debut in Bollywood. In Abbas-Mustan’s directorial, she played the second lead and shared the screen space with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Shilpa will very soon mark her web series debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. In the actioner, she will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee.

