1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Advises All To Use Hand Sanitiser, Gets Suggestions In The Comments Instead

While Shilpa Shetty offered a piece of advice to netizens, people in the comment section had a few suggestions for her too. A user pointed out polythene packets visible in the video which are banned in Mumbai.

Priyanka Kaul
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
At a time when the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic, the use of hand sanitizer as a precautionary measure is a must, feels Shilpa Shetty. The actress's latest Instagram video delivers this message.

Shilpa took to Instagram to demonstrate how we should clean our hands with sanitizer after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.


While Shilpa offered a piece of advice to netizens, they, in turn, had a few suggestions for the actress.

Shilpa showed a bucket full of vegetables in her video. Talking about the same, netizens advised her on how to keep the vegetables clean at the same time. "You can also sanitise the vegetables with baking soda and water or vinegar before putting them in the refrigerator," advised a user.

"It is equally important to wash and clean those vegetables," commented another user. Another user pointed out that the vegetables shown in Shilpa's video are wrapped in polythene packets which are banned in Mumbai.

"Ma'am using plastic polybag is banned so please be careful..." the user pointed out.

