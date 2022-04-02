Shilpa Shetty and Abhishek Bachchan Recreate Iconic Dus Bahane Step on India's Got Talent

The action thriller Dus, which released in 2005, wasn’t a success at the box office, but its music became very popular among Bollywood lovers. The film’s title song, Dus Bahane, became a chartbuster with its hook step becoming immensely popular. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Raima Sen, Dia Mirza Suniel Shetty and Zayed Khan playing pivotal roles in it.

Abhishek visited the sets of India’s Got Talent to promote his upcoming film Dasvi. Reuniting with his Dus co-star Shilpa, who is a judge on the reality show, the actor matched steps with her on Dus Bahane. Shilpa posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Now that we’re Here Now Here Now. #DusBahane chhodke, #Dasvi dekho now. Catch all the masti on #IndiasGotTalent only on @sonytvofficial, Sat-Sun, 8:00 pm onwards."

Dus follows the head of the fictional Anti-Terrorist Cell, played by Dutt, and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack orchestrated by an international terrorist and criminal, Jamwaal, with only 7 days to do so. The incident was to take place on 10th May, thus explaining the name of the film.

Advertisement

Dasvi will feature Abhishek Bachchan as a CM, who decides to pass the 10th standard while in the jail. The film also has Nimrit Kaur as his wife, and Yami Gautam as an IPS officer. It is said to have taken inspiration from a real life story. Talking about the film during its trailer release, director Tushar Jalota said, “Ever since we conceived Dasvi, it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale”. The film has also been specially screened for the inmates of Agra jail. Dasvi is all set to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.