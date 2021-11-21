Shilpa Shetty and Her Son Viaan’s Sunday is All About ‘Masking & Basking', See Photo

After having a memorable trip with her kids Viaan and Samisha, Shilpa Shetty had yet another adorable weekend with her son where the two indulged in some self-care. On Sunday afternoon, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo with Viaan where they can be seen applying a face mask. Shilpa is seen wearing a bathrobe whereas Viaan wears a funky Marvel t-shirt. The actress and her son pouted as they posed for a selfie. Sharing the post on the social media app, she wrote, “Masking and basking in some #Sunday vibes with my #sonshine ❤️☀️"

Tahira Kashyap wrote in the comment section that Viaan is a carbon copy of his mother.

Shilpa had shared several photos from her Dharmashala trip with her family that saw them having the time of their lives. In photos shared by some Instagram handles, her businessman-husband Raj Kundra was also seen accompanying them. This was his first public appearance after his bail in the pornography case he was arrested in.

So far, Shilpa has just given one statement on the case. The Bollywood actress said that she was a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen.’ Shilpa stated that she was being objected to ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. She urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.

