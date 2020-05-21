Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra Pen Heartwarming Birthday Notes For Son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their son, Viaan’s 8th birthday amid lockdown.

To make the occasion more special, the fitness diva compiled some priceless moments and memories of Viaan in a clip. The video captures beautiful candid images of the boy with his parents and other close family members.

We hear the song I'll Always Be Your Mom by Aimee Zimmermann playing in the background.

The Dhadkan actress wrote, “Happy 8th birthday, my darling son Viaan-Raj ‘Coz you are my Sonshine and my pride! I love you! (sic.),” in her caption.

Raj took to his social media to upload a few pictures – the first shows Viaan trying to flaunt his muscles and abs. The second and the third image that shows the doting parents with their son screams of all things love.

In his birthday note, Raj called his son his heartbeat. “Happy birthday my dear son my life my heartbeat. Thank you God for the most amazing kind caring and adorable son. @viaanrajkundra Viaan I am so proud of you. May you stay blessed and grounded always. Love your best friend and your Papa xx,”read his post.

Raj in a follow-up birthday post uploaded a homemade film which is all things fun and creative. The post is a sweet dedication to Viaan and shows different shades of the boy in a unique style.

Raj captioned the video as, “A little bit of fun and creativity during lockdown for my Son. Happy Birthday Again Birthdays in Lockdown!”

