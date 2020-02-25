In Pics: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Have a Blast at Their Newborn's Welcome Party

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy. The couple made the announcement on social media on February 21. They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK".

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'...

"You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

After becoming mother for the second time, Shilpa celebrated the happy occasion with her friends. Reportedly, Shilpa's close friend Akanksha Malhotra threw a private bash for the couple in Mumbai and the party saw the actress wearing a black top with a white sweater on top of it as she completed her look with a pair of black pants. Husband Raj kept it casual during the eventful night as he opted for a light pink shirt and blue denims. Riddhima Kapoor was also one of the guests at the party. The hosts had also arranged for two theme cakes for baby Samisha. Check out pics from Shilpa's party after welcoming her daughter Samisha below:

The couple also has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, born in May 2012.

(With inputs from IANS)

