Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Son Viaan Shares Pictures with Mother in Latest Instagram Post

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra have been under the spotlight ever since the Mumbai crime branch arrested the latter in a case related to creation and publication of porn films. Hearing of Kundra’s anticipatory bail application was adjourned till August 5 on Monday.

Amidst the controversy and all the speculations surrounding the case, Shilpa and Raj’s son Viaan Raj Kundra posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account on Tuesday. The nine-year-old posted an endearing portrait featuring his mother Shilpa. The mother and son were seen holding each other in a warm embrace. In the following picture, Viaan was seen receiving a kiss on the cheek by Shilpa.

Commenting on the post, several fans of Shilpa and friends of the actor from the industry expressed their support. One of the followers commented on Viaan’s post and wrote, “More Power to all of you. Sending you all the good vibes and positivity.” Actor Meezaan Jaffrey who worked with Shilpa in his latest movie Hungama 2 also posted a red heart emoticon on Viaan’s Instagram post.

Viaan also posted Shilpa’s statement on his Instagram Story. Shilpa had issued an official statement on Monday after Bombay High Court rejected her plea seeking to restrain various media organizations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her. Through her Instagram handle, Shilpa issued a statement where she urged media houses and online trolls to respect her privacy. The statement read, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a Mother, to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

Shilpa maintained her position of not commenting on the case since it is subjudice.

