Shilpa Shetty Announces Social Media Break, Says 'Bored of Monotony, Everything Looking the Same'

Shilpa Shetty on Thursday informed fans in a cryptic Instagram post that she is going off social media. Shilpa, who frequently posts on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated about her professional life through these platforms, shocked her followers as she announced the break.

Shilpa posted a blank picture on her Instagram account and wrote: “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar."

This comes days after Shilpa Shetty announced her OTT debut on social media as she joined Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

According to the makers, the Indian Police Force pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Rohit Shetty also shared the news of Shilpa Shetty joining the project in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her from the set holding a gun.

Shetty’s cop universe includes two Singham films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar.

The eight-part series is also the first OTT project of Sidharth Malhotra. The shooting of Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai. The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.

