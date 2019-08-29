Shilpa Shetty Attends Launch of PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Campaign, Joins Advisory Commitee

Fitness is one of the passions of Shilpa Shetty. The actress has been vocal about her love for a fit lifestyle and is also a regular practitioner of yoga. Shilpa is now on the advisory committee of the Fit India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The PM said that India was plagued by lifestyle diseases and 'Fit India' should become a mass movement. Under the 'Fit India Movement', people across the country will be encouraged/advised to choose their local icons, someone who is aged but fit and healthy.

Shilpa is already one of the fitness icons in Bollywood. She even released a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home accessible to everyone.

Shilpa was in Delhi to be a part of the launch on the occasion of National Sports Day. The fitness diva joined the PM for the initiative to urge her fans and followers to be fit as well.

In a video shared online, Shilpa said, "Please join me in our Prime Minister's initiative, the Fit India campaign. Exercise, even it means for 20 minutes, three times a week, make that effort. And you will see the change. Swasth raho, mast raho. This is my mantra. What's yours?"

Shilpa uploaded the video with the caption, "In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today."

Watch the video here:

Shilpa also shared pictures from the launch:

