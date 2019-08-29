Shilpa Shetty Attends Launch of PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Campaign, Joins Advisory Commitee
Shilpa Shetty, who is known for being one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, has now joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir during the launch of Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Fitness is one of the passions of Shilpa Shetty. The actress has been vocal about her love for a fit lifestyle and is also a regular practitioner of yoga. Shilpa is now on the advisory committee of the Fit India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
The PM said that India was plagued by lifestyle diseases and 'Fit India' should become a mass movement. Under the 'Fit India Movement', people across the country will be encouraged/advised to choose their local icons, someone who is aged but fit and healthy.
Shilpa is already one of the fitness icons in Bollywood. She even released a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home accessible to everyone.
Shilpa was in Delhi to be a part of the launch on the occasion of National Sports Day. The fitness diva joined the PM for the initiative to urge her fans and followers to be fit as well.
In a video shared online, Shilpa said, "Please join me in our Prime Minister's initiative, the Fit India campaign. Exercise, even it means for 20 minutes, three times a week, make that effort. And you will see the change. Swasth raho, mast raho. This is my mantra. What's yours?"
Shilpa uploaded the video with the caption, "In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today."
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today. @kiren.rijiju @media.iccsai #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit
Shilpa also shared pictures from the launch:
View this post on Instagram
The Fit India campaign officially begins with the loudest cheer... a movement towards a fitter nation. Join us as we inch closer to the fruition of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s vision of a healthier future for India. Thank you so much, Sir, for choosing me to be a part of this visionary initiative. So wonderfully said by Modi ji, 'There are no shortcuts to success, you have to take the stairs." (In the direction of fitness😀) So true! It gives me immense pride to know that our future generations will have equal opportunities to adapt to a wholesome lifestyle. @kiren.rijiju | @media.iccsai #FitIndia #GetFit #NationalSportsDay #nevertoolate #SwasthRahoMastRaho #fitness #health #lifestyle #healthyliving
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pornhub is Fighting Plastic Pollution through 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' Campaign
- Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
- ACT Stream TV 4K Review: Possibly The Best Android TV Box to Replace Your Cable TV Plan
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian