Shilpa Shetty, Badshah in Shock as Contortionist Performs Dangerous Twists on India's Got Talent

India’s Got Talent judges, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, recently had a scary encounter involving cracking bones and spine-chilling body bends, which left the judges clutching their cheeks. In a promo shared by Sony Television on Instagram, the two judges are seen screaming and frequently and dropping jaws as a contestant named Aditya Malviya performs his act of contortion.

The bone-chilling bending bones act surprised the panel of judges from the moment it started, with Aditya emerging like a creature from the back joint of a large chair. Aditya’s entry onto the stage was enough to make Kirron utter timidly, “Daraane vaala act hai (This is a scary act).”

Aditya then starts bending his body in mind-boggling ways and forces the judges to exclaim in the wonder of what they were witnessing. The performance was so hair-raising that Kirron couldn’t help but say, “Mat Kar Bhai (Please don’t do it)." At one moment, Aditya bends his entire torso with his legs still at the same place. His act also included some very scary walks and gazes that sent chills down the judges’ spines. The most horrid move by Aditya was when he twisted his neck beyond the capacity of a normal neck joint which made the judges jump from their chairs.

Sharing the video, Sony, in the caption, wrote, “Humare judges ki tarah aapki aankhe bhi khuli reh jaayegi. (You also will be left stunned just like our judges.).” Take a look at the performance here:

The video has racked up roughly 25,000 views ever since it was catapulted into the social media world. The video has accumulated almost 2,000 likes, and netizens are as surprised and scared to see Aditya performing such mind-bending acts. “Superb Talent,” wrote one user, “Oh my god, what was that?” asked another in the comment section.

What do you think of the video?

