Shilpa Shetty Beats Up Husband Raj Kundra For Kissing House Help In This Hilarious TikTok Video

Shilpa Shetty has shared a funny TikTok video where a woman posing as the domestic help accuses the actress's husband Raj Kundra of kissing her.

In the video shared on Instagram, Shilpa enacts a lady requesting her husband not to kiss her while she is working. Meanwhile, their domestic help pops up from behind, saying, "Madamji, please explain this to him properly, as I am tired of telling him the same thing again and again!" Shilpa gets shocked at hearing this and beats up her husband black and blue.

"Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs," captioned the actress.

Many fans reacted with laughing out loud emojis.

Amid the lockdown, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been keeping netizens entertained by sharing funny videos every now and then. Recently, the actress shared a funny 'food for thought' video, where Raj gets a retort from Shilpa after pointing out that he can't find potatoes in her alu paranthas!