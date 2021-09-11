Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye to Lord Ganesh; Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Welcome Their First Child

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar welcomes special guests on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show every Friday. Adding to the festive fervor this week, the special episode on Ganesh Chaturthi had the much-loved top 6 finalists of Indian Idol Season 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya - set the mood for the evening with their soulful performance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The finalists kicked off the show with their powerful voices as they sang the Ganesh Aarti in unison.

KBC 13: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan, Other Finalists Kick Off Ganesh Chaturthi Special Episode

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh on Saturday. The actress was clicked during the Ganpati Visarjan along with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the pictures, Shilpa can be seen twinning with her kids in shades of peach, pink and green.

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye to Lord Ganesh with Son Viaan and Daughter Samisha

Apart from being known worldwide for his acting and his popular films, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his wit, which remains unparalleled. Now, the superstar might have hinted at his OTT debut with a new witty promo video. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen greeting his fans from Mannat, whereas actor Rajesh Jais looks a bit worried. He then says that he is not sure whether his fan base will remain the same in the future.

Shah Rukh Khan to Make His OTT Debut? New Promo Shared by the Star is a Major Hint!

TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. Ruchikaa gave birth to their first child late Friday night, as per a report in BollywoodLife. More details are awaited. Shaheer and Ruchikaa haven’t yet officially announced the arrival of their newborn.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Girl

Last month, the internet went into a frenzy after rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s engagement emerged. The two actors have apparently been dating each other for at least a year now and have made joint appearances for movie screenings and industry events together. They have not made their relationship official yet.

How Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Reacted to Katrina Kaif Engagement Rumours: ‘Mithai Toh Khila De’

