Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down in Tears After Receiving Grand Welcome on Super Dancer 4 Sets

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges. The Bollywood star shot for an upcoming episode of the dance reality show on August 17.

A source from the set informed Etimes that the Super Dancer 4 team was always keen on having Shilpa Shetty back on the sets. “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional," the source added.

Shilpa got emotional, so much so that her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur had to comfort her. In an earlier interview, co-judge Anurag Basu spoke about Shilpa’s absence from the show. He had said, “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai (it gets difficult). Shilpa is dear to us."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here