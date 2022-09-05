Shilpa Shetty Calls Her Family ‘Life’s Greatest Blessing’ As She Drops New Pic From Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi was a moment of massive celebration for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Just like every year, the Dhadkan fame hosted Bappa for one and a half days before following the Visarjan rituals. Bappa’s farewell was filled with zeal and dhol-nagada as the star’s family grooved on the streets of Mumbai while bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha. Now, just days after Ganesh Visarjan, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture-perfect family photo of the day.

To bid adieu to Bappa, Shilpa Shetty’s family took the twinning game a notch higher in similar floral outfits. While the actress opted for a sharara suit, daughter Shamisha wore an ethnic kurta set. Meanwhile, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan chose similar ethnic traditional kurta paired with white trousers. The candid moment of the family appears to be clicked at their house. While Shilpa Shetty and Viaan can be seen sharing an infectious smile, little Samisha appears to be distracted with her outfit’s pom-pom thread extension which has dad Raj Kundra’s utmost attention.

While sharing the happy picture on social media, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Life’s greatest blessing .. Family.”

This comes just two days after Shilpa Shetty gave fans a virtual glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan. From the aarti to the family’s dancing session, the short video chronicled the amount of fun that the family had together. While sharing her thoughts on Ganesh Visarjan, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Bidding adieu to our Gannu Raja is never easy, but He’s going today with the promise of coming back again next year… with tons of blessings, love, peace, good health, and happiness for all!”

