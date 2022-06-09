Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Birthday With Hubby Raj Kundra, Poses With Cake In Stunning Black Outfit

Shilpa Shetty turned 47 on Wednesday. While social media was flooded with fans and friends sending wishes to the Nikamma actress, she also celebrated her special day with her businessman husband Raj Kundra. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to social media and shared a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty’s birthday bash.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen cutting her birthday cake. She wore a black body-hugging outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The actress kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal make-up. She accessorised her look with a simple pendant and earrings. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra can also be spotted standing alongside as she cuts the cake.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty’s Birthday Bash Video Here:

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra also took to Twitter on Wednesday and dropped an unseen love-filled picture with Shilpa Shetty. He also penned a heartful note and referred to Shilpa as his soulmate. “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi,” he wrote.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty had also dropped an adorable video to send love to her sister. In the caption, Shamita wrote about how Shilpa is not just her sister but her mentor and friend too. “Happy birthday my Munki In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor , my sister , my friend..I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie❤️‍♀️ @theshilpashetty,” Shamita wrote.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will be released on June 17.

