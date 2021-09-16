Shilpa Shetty Claims She was 'Not Aware What Raj Kundra was Up to' in Mumbai Police's Chargesheet

Shilpa Shetty is among 43 witnesses whose statements have been recorded in the 1467-page supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the Raj Kundra pornography case. The actress has reportedly told the Mumbai Police that she was too busy with her work to know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to. In her statement to the Mumbai police, Shilpa said, “Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

The Mumbai Police has said Hotshots and Bollyfame were some of the applications through which pornographic content was uploaded online by the accused.

The chargesheet against Kundra, 46, and his associate Ryan Thorpe, was filed before a magistrate court by the crime branch. The case against Kundra, arrested in July, is related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Two others, Yash Thakur, a resident of Singapore, and London-based Pardeep Bakshi have been shown as wanted accused in the chargesheet. It states that alleged accused Raj Kundra was the mastermind of the porn racket which lured aspiring female actors to work, and they were blackmailed into shooting porn films.

So far, 11 persons have been arrested by the Mumbai police in the case that was busted after a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in February this year. Fresh statements of witnesses including those who worked at the Madh Island bungalow, where racket was first busted have been included in the supplementary chargesheet. The police had already filed a chargesheet against nine persons in April this year, and the rest have been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Wednesday.

