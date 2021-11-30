Shilpa Shetty Defends Shamita for Being Called 'Fake' And 'Privileged': We Were Not Born Into Wealth

Shilpa Shetty has come down heavily on a section of the people for calling her younger sister Shamita Shetty “fake" and “privileged". Shamita is currently a participant in Bigg Boss 15. Shamita is often called out for having a superiority complex and acting like “a queen" on the show.

Now, Shilpa Shetty has come out in defence of her sister by writing a lengthy note, dismissing all such allegations. Shilpa also spoke about how both she and Shamita have struggled and worked their way up as they were not born into wealth.

Calling her sister a “brave soul" and a “fighter," Shilpa wrote, “It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."

“I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good/bad/ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally," Shilpa continued.

The Dhadkan actress further wrote that Shamita is “as real as it can get." “Don’t know about these so-called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, upholding our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing. Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, ‘NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE’S DIGNITY.’ She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay… And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class. You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita."

Shamita’s boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat also reacted to Shilpa’s post by tweeting it alongside Michelle Obama’s quote which read: “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high."

Shamita Shetty made her debut with the blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000. She was a contestant in the reality show, Bigg Boss 3, in 2009, before exiting abruptly. She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 (2015) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019, and became one of the finalists. She was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT, and her relationship with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat grabbed many headlines. She entered Bigg Boss 15 with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, with special privileges.

